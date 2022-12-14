Dr. Céline Gounder Quells Speculation Behind Husband Grant Wahl’s Sudden Death: ‘Nothing Nefarious’

Dr. Céline Gounder put to rest speculation that the sudden passing of her husband, beloved journalist Grant Wahl, was in any way nefarious.

Gounder appeared on CBS Mornings and gracefully shared details with Gayle King. She also sent a message to subscribers to Grant’s Planet Futbol newsletter, which included the following details:

Grant arrived home Monday, December 12, and this transition was handled with the utmost care and sensitivity. This was an international matter that required coordination from multiple agencies domestically and internationally, and there was full cooperation from everyone involved. Our sincere gratitude to everyone involved in repatriating Grant, in particular the White House, the U.S. Department of State, FIFA, U.S. Soccer and American Airlines. An autopsy was performed by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office. Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium. The chest pressure he experienced shortly before his death may have represented the initial symptoms. No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him. His death was unrelated to COVID. His death was unrelated to vaccination status. There was nothing nefarious about his death.

Grant was detained by Qatari officials early in the World Cup for wearing a rainbow-themed soccer shirt in support of the LGTBQ community. His sudden death led to speculation that he may have been killed, fueled largely by his grieving brother, who posted as much on Instagram in the hours after learning of his death.

Gounder explained that the Wahl family had endured a lot of death recently and that Grant’s surviving brother, Eric Wahl, was dealing with grief.

“I regret the video,” Wahl said. “I was in shock, and I just had limited information to go on. I’m especially sorry to any people in the Muslim world that I offended. It was never my intention.”

