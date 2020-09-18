Dr. Fauci Argues That Closing Bars and Restaurants Would Help Stop Spread of Coronavirus: ‘Bars Are a Really Important Place Of Spreading’ Infection

Dr. Anthony Fauci is arguing that closing bars and restaurants would help to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Appearing on MSNBC’s All In Thursday night, the infectious disease expert was asked by host Chris Hayes to weigh in on the status of bars and restaurants — particularly in high-risk areas.

“It seems to me the evidence from Arizona, and from Texas, and New York City — and Dr. [Deborah] Birx has reportedly been telling governors this — is that would help us a lot if we kept [bars and restaurants] closed,” Hayes said. “Do you agree with that?”

“I totally agree, Chris,” Fauci replied. “In fact, the CDC just came out — if you go on their website — of a figure (sic) that’s really telling. It shows the odds of risk of different types of situations that give you a higher risk of transmissibility. And coming right at you from the figure is restaurants, bars and gyms. When you have restaurants indoors in a situation where you have a high degree of infection in the community, you’re not wearing masks, that’s a problem.”

Fauci proceeded to focus on bars as a likely venue for spreading the virus.

“Bars are a really important place of spreading of infection,” he said. “There’s no doubt about that. And that becomes particularly important if you happen to be in an area where there’s a high degree of community spread. So those are things that are crystal clear.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

