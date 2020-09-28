The head of the nation’s infectious diseases institute, Dr. Anthony Fauci, directly called out both Fox News and Trump’s newly-appointed Covid adviser, Dr. Scott Atlas, for spreading misleading information about the Covid pandemic.

During an interview on CNN on Monday with Brian Stelter, Fauci pulled few punches in naming the network and the Trump confidante as doing a disservice to the public. The brief clip of the interview was shown at the beginning of the 5:00 p.m. edition of The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, guest hosted by Jim Acosta.

The comments from Fauci came just hours after he publicly questioned the decision by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to effectively end all indoor lockdowns in that state. With Covid cases up nearly 20 percent nationwide since the week after Labor Day, Fauci warned that “we’re not in a very good place” and singled out Florida’s full re-opening of bars as “very concerning.”

Speaking to Stelter, Fauci emphasized the need to de-politicize the Covid mitigation efforts as well as the vaccine development: “The bad guy is the virus. The bad guy is not the person on the other side of your opinion.”

“TDhe public really needs to know the facts, some of the media that I deal with really kind of — I wouldn’t say distort things but certainly give opposing perspectives on what seems to be a pretty obvious fact,” Fauci said, before directly singling out one network. “If you listen to Fox News, with all due respect to the fact that they do have some good reporters, some of the things that they report there are outlandish, to be honest with you.”

Fauci was also asked about Trump’s new Covid adviser, Atlas, who is not an epidemiologist by training, but rather a radiologist. Atlas, at one point early on during the pandemic, pushed for rolling back mask wearing and social distancing to achieve “herd immunity” and has been blasted in a public letter signed by dozens of his Stanford colleagues for embracing “falsehoods and misrepresentations of science.”

“I’m concerned that sometimes things are said that are really taken either out of context or are actually incorrect,” Fauci warned, before addressing the working relationship of the members of the White House coronavirus task force, which includes both Fauci and Atlas. “Most are working together. I think, you know, what the outlier is,” Fauci said. “My difference is with Dr. Atlas, I’m always willing to sit down and talk with him and see if we could resolves those differences.”

