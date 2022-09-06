Dr. Oz Declines to Say He’s a ‘MAGA Republican’ When Questioned on Fox News

Dr. Mehmet Oz refused to say whether he’s a “MAGA Republican” when asked by Fox News anchor Bret Baier.

Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of Special Report, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania avoided labeling himself a term President Joe Biden has used to derisively describe Republicans who support Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” agenda.

“Are you a MAGA Republican?” Baier asked.

Oz did not answer the question directly.

“I support what President Trump has argued while he was in the White House, that we can actually make America a great country if we put our country first, if we’re tough on trade, if we do the kinds of things that were done during that administration,” Oz replied. “I think a lot of Americans, they look objectively at how the country was doing while President Trump was in office would have to argue and could convincingly argue that it was in better shape than we are now.”

Trump endorsed Oz, who is running against Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. Polls have consistently showed Fetterman ahead despite the fact he suffered a stroke in May. The lieutenant governor has had to limit his campaign appearances as he recovers and works with a speech therapist.

Oz’s campaign has been dogged by the fact that he has only been registered to vote in Pennsylvania since 2020 when he registered using his in-laws’ address. Before that, Oz lived in New Jersey, which Fetterman has used against him.

Watch above via Fox News.

