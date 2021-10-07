Dr. Peter Hotez, who has appeared many times on television to give his expertise amid the coronavirus pandemic, said on Thursday on MSNBC that anti-vaxxers are undermining the fight against Covid-19.

During a segment on Katy Tur Reports, a soundbite was played of Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, predicting earlier on TODAY that “in the next few weeks” the FDA will approve booster shots for the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines. He also predicted that at that time the FDA will approve vaccination for kids in addition to the Merck pill to fight Covid-19.

“Boy, we go into Thanksgiving and the holidays with a whole new set of tools, it’s really going to be helpful,” said Jha. “And that’s what makes me optimistic that we’re going to have a better holiday season.”

In response to the clip, Hotez said:

I share his optimism in the sense that it is exciting that we’ll have these new tools. And with each of these new interventions, we come one step closer to getting ourselves out of this epidemic. You know, I think the biggest problem is compliance and acceptance of these new technologies, and that’s where we see this pretty high level of resistance, refusal in regional areas of the country. So things are going to look very different in the Northeast and the West Coast than they will up in some of the Mountain West states and in the Southern United States. There, we still have to conquer this terrible political divide and anti-science aggression that we’re seeing coming from the political right. It all depends on that really. We’re no longer limited by biotechnology and science. We’re now limited by anti-science.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

