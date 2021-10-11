Dr. Scott Gottlieb Offers Dose of Reality on Allen West’s Viral Anti-Vax Claims

Former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb disassembled Allen West’s (R) logic in slamming coronavirus vaccine mandates while praising monoclonal antibody infusion treatments.

Gottlieb, who currently sits on Pfizer’s board of directors, joined CNN on Monday to talk about Merck seeking FDA emergency use authorization for their experimental pill to treat Covid. It was during this conversation that Alisyn Camerota turned towards West’s recovery from Covid after the unvaccinated Texas gubernatorial candidate was recently hospitalized for the disease.

In the midst of West’s recovery, he tweeted that his ordeal made him “even more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates” now.

“Instead of enriching the pockets of Big Pharma and corrupt bureaucrats and politicians,” he said, “we should be advocating the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy.”

Asked for his thoughts about this, Gottlieb agreed with the many news watchers who’ve explained that pharmaceutical companies stand to make even more money from antibody treatments than they do from vaccine mandates. He also argued that antibody treatments “should not be used in lieu of vaccination,” but instead, should be left for people who can’t be vaccinated or experience breakthrough cases.

The best protection that can be afforded is through vaccination. The drugs are good, but they’re not 100 percent and they need to be delivered very early in the course of infection. If you’re outside of the window, if you’re not someone with access to really good medical care and constant testing and can’t get diagnosed early as a lot of people who are fortunate can, but some people don’t have that kind of medical access. If you infuse the antibody drugs late in the course of the illness, you’re not going to derive as meaningful a therapeutic benefit — and in some cases — no benefit at all if it is used too late in the course of the disease.

Watch above, via CNN.

