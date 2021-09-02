John Schneider called into Fox & Friends Thursday morning to discuss the ravages of Hurricane Ida to his home state of Louisana. After explaining the specific challenges he and many fellow community members are currently facing, he called for political unity. He then quickly followed the uplifting call by criticizing President Joe Biden’s planned trip to the Cajun state set for later today.

After showing viewers an image of one of the iconic Dukes of Hazard cars, “General Lee,” smashed by a tree, co-host Steve Doocy introduced Schneider video calling in from his car in Holden, Louisiana. After explaining details of the floodwaters and how it has negatively affected him and his neighbors, Schneider focused on the positives to emerge.

“It’s just a mess, but when I look at what you were just showing, by the way, those are community people coming out to help,” he said before calling for an end to the political division in the nation. “We need to throw away all this bs about division. We need to remain united. The biggest strength we have in this country is ourselves. We need to do this and stay like this, throw all this other hogwash away, because as you can see, we need each other desperately.”

Great words, though a curious take on a conservative opinion show that is entirely dedicated to criticizing the Biden administration and Democratic officials, but still, good on him! Any goodwill established by that sentiment was quickly undermined by his nearly immediate criticism of Biden’s trip to visit and support the hurricane-ravaged state of Lousiana.

“We don’t need the government coming in and, by the way, I call this — we had a hurricane, we are about to have a flood, and we are about to have probably the worst natural disaster that can be because apparently Biden is going to come show his face in Louisiana and I wish he wouldn’t, I wish he wouldn’t. We have got more problems on our hands. We don’t need him.”

Presidents visiting areas of disaster is a longstanding tradition. And had Biden opted NOT to visit Louisana, one can be certain that that would have led to vocal criticism from shows like Fox & Friends as well.

Doocy pointed out that Biden’s visit will come with disaster relief, which Louisana currently needs.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com