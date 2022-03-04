Elie Mystal Calls the Constitution ‘Kind of Trash’ on The View

Appearing on The View on Friday, The Nation justice correspondent Elie Mystal called the Constitution “kind of trash.”

Mystal released on Tuesday his first book Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy’s Guide to the Constitution.

“I loved this book so very much,” said View co-host Sunny Hostin. “The first chapter, ‘Canceling Trash People is Not a Constitutional Crisis.’ Chapter Nine, ‘The Taking of Black Land’ was another favorite of mine, and ‘Reverse Racism is Not a Thing.’ I just think it’s fantastic.”

View co-host Ana Navarro asked Mystal, “Some will say, are you arguing for throwing out the Constitution? Should the Constitution be thrown out? What do we do? Is it a living document or a sacred document?”

“It’s certainly not sacred. Alright, let’s start there. The Constitution is kind of trash,” replied Mystal. “Again, let’s just talk as adults for a second.”

After Behar asked Mystal to repeat what he said, Mystal reiterated that the Constitution is “kind of trash.”

“It was written by slavers and colonists and White people willing to make deals with slavers and colonists,” he continued. “They didn’t ask anybody who looked like me what they thought about the Constitution.”

“It was written without the consent of Black and Brown people in this country,” he added. “And without the consent of women in this country.”

Behar asked Mystal if he wants “to rewrite” the Constitution.

“I could, right?” replied Mystal. “I could rewrite parts of it in a tweet.”

As examples, Mystal called for the presidential election to be decided by the popular vote as opposed to the Electoral College, as is currently the case, plus “term limits for Supreme Court justices, and how about no states’ rights when it comes to health care, elections, policing, and guns.”

Watch above, via ABC.

