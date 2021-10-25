Fox News Host Wildly Rephrases What CDC Director Said: ‘Seems Pretty Strikingly Similar To a Really Tragic Chapter in Our Globe’s History’

Outnumbered cohost Emily Compagno slammed Centers for Disease Control head Rochelle Walensky for saying people need to undergo a “reeducation” in order to “get these people on board” with taking the Covid-19 vaccine.

The problem is, Walensky didn’t say those things in the clip Compagno herself actually aired and was purportedly quoting from.

Compagno kicked off the segment on Monday by noting the scores of city employees in New York protesting the city’s vaccine mandate for municipal workers. The employees and some of their supporters walked across the Brooklyn Bridge to bring attention to their self-inflicted plight. City workers have until Friday to adhere to the mandate, or they will be placed on unpaid leave.

“And now the CDC is planning to quote, ‘educate’ those who are hesitant to get the shot,” said Compagno.

Walensky, did indeed use the word ‘educate,’ as Fox News viewers could hear in the clip the show aired.

“We believe it is very important to get these people vaccinated,” said Walensky. “There is a plan – should these people not want be vaccinated – towards education and counseling to get people the information they need so that they are feeling comfortable in getting vaccinated.”

Somehow though, “educate” became “reeducation.”

Compagno responded by saying, “Something about the phrase ‘reeducation’ and ‘get these people on board’ seems pretty strikingly similar to a really tragic chapter in our globe’s history.”

But as viewers themselves just heard, Walensky used no such phrases.

It’s unclear which chapter in world history Compagno’s fabricated Walensky quote reminds her of. “Reeducation” of course, generally has a negative connotation, being associated as it is with facilities holding political dissidents in Maoist China.

Compagno was not corrected by any of her cohosts.

