Fox News Panelist Says She’s ‘Ashamed’ Joe Biden Is President as Russia Sends Troops Into Ukraine

During a segment on Russia’s ongoing escalation of tensions in eastern Ukraine, Emily Compagno said she is “ashamed” that Joe Biden is president.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in Ukraine as independent. He also announced he is sending troops to those regions as part of a “peacekeeping” mission, which is actually just a major violation of Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty. Putin called the country a U.S. colony with a “puppet regime.”

“It breaks my heart,” Compagno said. “The blame lies squarely on the shoulders of obviously Putin, but also Biden. We have a perceived commander-in-chief who has spent all of his time in office manufacturing a narrative about perceived erosion of voting rights and of taking direction from teachers unions and the CDC for masking kits. That’s what our president has been focused on.”

She said Biden should be clearer and “more confident” in his dealings with Putin, but that she has “no hope” this will happen.

“And in fact, I am frankly ashamed that he is the commander-in-chief right now.”

Compagno also said she’s ashamed of Vice President Kamala Harris for saying that the imposition of sanctions on Russia will be viewed by Putin as strength.

“Tomorrow, February 22nd, that’s known as the Revolution of Dignity there in Ukraine,” she said, referring to the celebration of the 2014 ouster of Russia-backed president Viktor Yanukovych amid mass protests and violence. “And that’s a day of humiliation of Russia. It’s a day of great significance there for Putin.”

Compagno added that tensions between Russia and Ukraine were “quiet during the past administration because we had a different commander-in-chief at the helm.”

Watch above via Fox News.

