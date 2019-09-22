Emmys 2019: How to Watch the Award Ceremony Live Online

The 71st annual Emmys are set to air live on Sunday night, starting at 8 p.m. EST.

The award ceremony will be broadcast by Fox this year and you can look up your local affiliate here. You can also stream the ceremony on the Fox Now app available on all major streaming devices such as Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

This year’s Emmys are being held in the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, and red carpet coverage kicks off at 7 p.m. EST. Entertainment Tonight will also be streaming coverage.

Bucking the trend that began with the Oscars, there is no host for the ceremony this year. A number of famed actors like Jon Hamm, Stephen Colbert, Kim Kardashian and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be presenting awards tonight.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones leads the pack with 32 nominations across multiple categories. The show ended this year and many will be watching to see if it picks up a third win for Best Drama Series.

In total, HBO has a whopping 137 nominations for shows like Game of Thrones, the dark comedy Barry starring Bill Hader and the political satire Veep starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus who is vying for a record ninth Primetime Emmy award.

You can view the full list of nominees here.

[Image via Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]

