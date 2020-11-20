‘Enough, Mitch. Enough’: Joe Scarborough Pleads for McConnell to ‘Stop Undermining America’s Faith in Democracy’

Joe Scarborough spoke directly to Mitch McConnell Friday morning, making an impassioned plea for the Senate Majority Leader to speak out about the ongoing and baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud on behalf of President Donald Trump and his legal team.

Previously, Scarborough has allowed McConnell and Trump’s surrogates time to look at voting irregularities, and allow states with very close election races to recount and confirm. In the Morning Joe host’s mind—and also in the minds of most reasonable people—that time has passed.

“It’s what makes this so sick, Mitch,” Scarborough said while looking directly into the camera and using McConnell’s first name. “This isn’t about undermining Americans’ faith in Joe Biden, one man, one party. It’s about undermining America’s faith in democracy. In the rule of law. And that’s what you’re doing right now. The gig is up”

“It’s time to tell the president that he and Rudy and their confederacy of dunces need to stop making fools of themselves and let the next commander in chief get ready to protect and defend this country,” Scarborough continued. “Let the next president of the United States start preparing to distribute vaccines, to tens of millions, to hundreds of millions of Americans.”

“We are way past time and the president you’re running cover for,” he concluded. “He’s doing nothing but tweeting conspiracy theories and trying to undermine American Democracy.”

“Enough, Mitch. Enough.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

