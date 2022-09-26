Newsmax Host Eric Bolling Calls Tucker Carlson ‘An Alleged American’ Over Coverage of Russia’s War on Ukraine

Eric Bolling fired off some missives at Tucker Carlson over comments the Fox News host made about Russia and Ukraine last week.

Bolling, a former Fox News host, began by saying he’s concerned about the conflict escalating into a third world war.

“I am very worried about a world war, a nuclear World War III where nobody wins,” he stated. “So when I see a fellow conservative making statements that could incite a world war, a nuclear war. I have to call him out.”

The Newsmax host, whose show The Balance airs the time as Carlson’s, added, “You should know about it and maybe get to him and tell him to stand down.”

He then noted that clips of Carlson’s show have aired on Russian state television as propaganda.

“Last Thursday, Tucker Carlson again blamed Ukraine for starting the war,” Bolling said. “And he continues to claim America should cut off all funds and military support to Ukraine.”

Bolling aired a clip of Carlson’s show last week where the host said there was “no way” Ukraine would be able to win the war. He also said Carlson misled viewers by mischaracterizing a Guardian article about the Western reaction to a potential Russian nuclear strike.

Carlson quoted a senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky calling on the West to strike Russian nuclear launch sites if Russian President Vladimir Putin “evens thinks” about using nuclear weapons.

“Well, that sounded odd even for a pro-Russia commentator like Tucker,” said Bolling, who noted the entire framing of the article centered on a response to a potential nuclear strike.

“Tucker, he’s a smart guy,” Bolling said. “Did he just miss that little, yet very contextual-changing word, ‘respond’? Or was that Freudian on his part?”

It’s not the first time Bolling has taken a shot at his former employer, which fired him in 2017.

Watch above via Newsmax.

