Eric Bolling Slams Former Employer Fox News for Ignoring Fox Sports’ Misguided 9/11 Memorial Sports Promo

Newsmax TV host Eric Bolling ripped Fox News for not covering a controversial Fox Sports promo which used the 9/11 memorial to hype a game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.

On Saturday, Fox Sports superimposed the teams’ logos on the reflecting pools where the Twin Towers once stood. A Network graphic appeared between them.

Fox Sports apologized following an immense backlash.

On The Balance Monday, Bolling accused Fox News of deliberately omitting coverage of the controversy because it did not fit the company “agenda.”

He charged the network would have seized on the story had the promo been produced by a network not under the Fox umbrella:

I spent 11 years plus at Fox, and I know nothing makes it to that screen without several layers of producers’ eyeballs, and never will they put something on the screen that’s not promoting their agenda. So, when there’s an error of this magnitude, one that would spark dozens of Fox primetime stories that would run for a week, Fox is silent suddenly on this one.

Bolling attacked Fox as “the very definition of corporate media.” He continued:

That’s not journalism, that’s media presented in order to pump the earnings, not to promote transparency and, more importantly, holding truth to power. Now Fox News is huge and Fox News is powerful, so I’d like to go out on a limb and hold some truth to power, because most if not all the other conservative voices are fearful of Fox’s retribution with their power. They do wield it. So I’ll try to hold truth to power… the power of Fox News as a giant bully, rather than a legitimate news source.

Bolling worked at Fox News until 2017 when he exited amid a sexual harassment investigation. A Fox News spokesperson said in a statement both parties agreed to separate “amicably.”

Watch above, via Newsmax TV.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com