Eric Bolling Rips ‘Moron’ Beto O’Rourke For Turning Texas Shooting Presser Into Political ‘Three-Ring Circus’

Eric Bolling ripped Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke for turning an update on the Uvalde mass shooting into a “three-ring circus.”

Nineteen children were massacred at Robb Elementary School in the city Tuesday after police say Salvador Ramos, 18, entered and opened fire. Two adults were also murdered.

Gov. Greg Abott, who is running for re-election and will face O’Rourke in November, was interrupted by the latter Wednesday while offering updates on the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R-TX) took the microphone when O’Rourke crashed the event to have “a conversation” with Abbott.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told O’Rourke, “You’re out of line and an embarrassment… Why don’t you get out of here.”

“You are doing nothing. You are all doing nothing!” O’Rourke said, to which McLaughlin noted: “I can’t believe you’re a sick son of a bitch who would come to a deal like this to make a political issue.”

O’Rourke, a staunch Second Amendment opponent, was escorted out of the building and continued to rant outside.

On Newsmax TV’s The Balance, Bolling reacted to the video and called the former Democratic congressman a “moron”:

There’s a whole town, a whole country that’s grieving, and this idiot, this moron Beto O’Rourke decides to use the moments after a deadly, the second deadliest mass shooting in history, to make a political point because he’s running for elected office. Atrocious.

Bolling, who was speaking with conservative reporter Drew Hernandez, asked him for his thoughts on O’Rourke’s actions.

“This is what the far left does, this is what Democrats do,” Hernandez said. “They are willing to politicize dead kids. These are the same people that want to abort babies, they want to mutilate babies they want to groom babies. Look, they’re willing to politicize children that are dead.”

Bolling concluded O’Rourke’s actions were “disgusting” and turned the press conference into a “three-ring circus.”

“I hope the left realizes how ridiculous that comic, that show was, that circus that he put on,” he said. “Three-ring circus, center act right there, Beto O’Rourke today, earlier as parents grieved the loss of their children. He decided to use it as a photo op, an opportunity to get cameras on his own face. It’s disgusting.”

