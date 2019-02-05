Eric Trump Claims ‘Axios People’ Couldn’t Keep Up With His Dad on 2016 Campaign Trail. Axios Launched in 2017

Eric Trump defended his father’s work ethic during a Tuesday visit to Fox & Friends after Axios reported that roughly 60% of President Donald Trump’s time in the Oval Office is left unscheduled and called “Executive Time.”

The report came after over 50 daily schedules were leaked to Axios ostensibly by a White House aide with access, and appeared to indicate that on many days, the commander in chief spends up over six to seven hours watching television, reading the newspapers and calling advisors on the telephone.

Eric Trump first answered predictably, claiming “my father is the hardest working man in my life. No one knows him in this world as well as I do,” before sharing his own experience in answering 5 am and 11 pm business phone calls from dear old dad.

He then notably turned to mock the very reporters who broke this story.

“Those Axios people, you should have seen them on the campaign trail, where none of the reporters could keep up with my father, who was double their ages,” Eric Trump said. “They are drinking Red Bull and Monster Energy drinks sleeping in the corner, while he was doing his 7th rally of the day.”

Axios was launched in 2017 the year after the last presidential campaign ended. So while it’s possible that Eric Trump is talking about Axios reporters while they were working for another outlet, there were technically no “Axios people “on the campaign trail at the time.

