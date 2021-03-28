Eric Trump Claims His Father ‘Had the Issue Fixed’ at Border: ‘Illegal Immigration Was Not a Problem Anymore’

Eric Trump claimed on Sunday that “illegal immigration was not a problem anymore” when his father was president.

Donald Trump said Saturday night he plans to visit the border soon, telling Jeanine Pirro officials at the border ‘asked me to go.”

In speaking with Maria Bartiromo, Eric Trump began by touting how his dad repeatedly went to the border as president and then claimed he “had the issue fixed”:

“They’ll leave a 30-yard gap where people are pouring in. I mean, I just don’t understand it. My father had fixed this problem. Illegal immigration was not a problem anymore. That’s the most humane form of immigration where you don’t have people making this dangerous trek, and literally it shows you what bad policy can do to a country.”

He said the system was “working” and “perfect” and “fixed” before Biden came into office.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

