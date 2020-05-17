Eric Trump made a conspiratorial suggestion that the coronavirus will “magically” go away once critics can no longer use the pandemic to politically attack his father, President Donald Trump.

The Trump scion gave an interview to Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro on Saturday night, during which, he went on the attack against former vice president and presumptive Democratic 2020 nominee Joe Biden.

“Biden loves this, Biden can’t go out on stage without making a horrible blunder” Trump said. “They think they’re taking away Donald Trump’s greatest tool, which is being able to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every single time.”

Trump went on to say his father’s critics will continue to “milk” the health crisis against him every day until the presidential election. After that, well, here’s what he said.

After November 3rd, the coronavirus will magically all of a sudden go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen.

The conversation continued with Trump boasting of his father’s crowd sizes, blasting calls for mail-in voting, and calling the situation a “cognizant strategy” of his dad’s critics to defeat him. Eric Trump’s comments draw parallels with what his brother, Donald Trump Jr., said months ago when he accused Democrats of hoping that the virus would come to America and cause mass death because it would make their dad politically look bad.

The coronavirus has killed over 88,000 Americans as of this posting.

