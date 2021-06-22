Eric Trump Says Biden’s ‘Making It Easy’ for His Dad to Decide on 2024 Run: ‘We’re Gonna Walk Through That Door’

Asked on Tuesday night whether Donald Trump is considering a presidential run in 2024, Eric Trump seemed to suggest his father was leaning toward doing so.

“What’s the latest on 2024?” Newsmax host Greg Kelly asked the younger Trump.

Trump said, “A lot of people are saying we made a major mistake.” He proceeded to list a number of grievances he has against Biden, including crime, rising commodity prices, the influx of immigrants trying to cross the border, and a supposed “lack of respect” from President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

“There’s a lot of people that are missing Trump,” said Eric Trump. “And I think every single day that Biden messes up our nation, I think it further incentivizes my father and frankly our entire family to do it again.”

Trump said he thinks the 2022 midterm elections will be “an absolute bloodbath for the Democrats.”

He added, “I think 2024 is gonna surprise everybody. And listen, he’s making it easy. This guy is making it easy with his incompetence, and we’re gonna walk through that door. I’m telling you, we’re gonna walk through that door.”

“I’m glad ’cause the door is open in 2022 and 2024,” said Kelly.

“It’s a big door and it’s very open, Greg,” responded Trump.

If Trump were to run and win, he would become just the second president to serve nonconsecutive terms, after Grover Cleveland, who was the 22nd and 24th president. Cleveland was the cookie on both ends of the Benjamin Harrison cream filling in what has so far been the nation’s only presidential Oreo.

