ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt Slams Network Critics: ‘You’re So Dumb That I Can’t Even Pray For You’

ESPN has become a favorite punching bag for many critics in conservative circles — including President Donald Trump. From SportsCenter anchor Jemele Hill calling Trump a white supremacist, to the network honoring Caitlyn Jenner with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. Now, one SportsCenter anchor is coming forward to blast those who are turning off ESPN for political reasons.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Scott Van Pelt ripped ESPN’s Internet critics, whom he accuses of cowardice.

“This make-believe world where everyone talks shit…this shit-talking, poke-you-in-the-chest virtual whatever it’s just there’s nothing more chicken shit than that, because it’s the easiest thing in the world to do,” Van Pelt said.

Specifically, Van Pelt took on those who have bailed on ESPN as a result of the network honoring Jenner.

If you truly wanna boycott the NFL and you wanna boycott ESPN, the notion that some guy sitting out there, or gal, and they decide, ‘you know what, I’m gonna cut my entire cable package because ESPN gave an award on a made-up show in July because there’s no sports, to a woman who used to be a man, so I’m now not gonna have any cable TV at all and I’m gonna sit around at night and read books by candlelight like olden times because of that,’ that’s not happening. And if you did that, than you’re so dumb that I can’t even pray for you because you’re beyond hope.

Listen above (the relevant part starts at the 27-minute mark), via Sports Illustrated

