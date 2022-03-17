‘Evil and Wrong’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Bill to Ban U.S. Funding of ‘Bioweapons’ in Ukraine

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced a bill Thursday to ban U.S. funding of “biolabs” and “bioweapons” in Ukraine and other countries.

Much has been made of American involvement with so-called “biolabs” overseas. Such labs have been falsely connected to biological weapons.

The U.S. government has confirmed the existence of labs across Ukraine. Experts have stated their anxiety over the fact that Russian troops who have invaded the country might compromise them, but not because such labs contain anthrax or other potentially infectious diseases. The facilities have been likened to CDC labs, or labs which are found in county health departments which study endemic illnesses.

Much of the furor surrounding the labs has subsided since one week ago. They were the talk of innumerable unfounded theories, which Russia has seized on amid its propaganda campaign.

Apparently still trapped down the biolabs rabbit hole, Greene introduced a bill Thursday to prevent taxpayer dollars from funding such facilities.

“So, here’s what we need to discuss, we need to be asking the questions, what is happening in these U.S.-funded labs,” Greene said on the House floor.

After some commentary about “vaccine injuries,” she said it is ok to ask “questions.”

Greene said,

When we’re talking about biolabs, we do know for a fact that the U.S. has funded the contracts, not only to take over the labs, reconstruct them, but also build them. And this goes through grants, through private companies, at millions and millions of dollars. Now, what if these biolabs are handling very dangerous pathogens that may lead to the deaths in people in the areas? There are reports of possibly deadly pathogens escaping these biolabs in places like Ukraine, Georgia, Kazakhstan. That is responsible for killing people, what if that’s true?

Greene concluded that “no American citizen wants to be held morally and ethically responsible” for accidents, and said government “should not be funding something that’s killing people in a country that’s not even our own, let alone here at home.”

“These are worthy questions,” she said. “And so for that reason, because it’s become such an issue, and because it upsets so many people that I talk to constantly, I have introduced a bill to stop taxpayer funding for bioweapons.”

“Because no government should be creating bioweapons,” Green concluded. “That’s evil and wrong.”

Green then introduced the Stopping the Spread of Taxpayer Funded Bioweapon Act.

