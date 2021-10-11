Ex-GOP Congressman Warns Trump’s ‘Incendiary Behavior’ Could Lead to ‘Civil Strife and Potential Violence’

Former Congressman Charlie Dent (R- PA) said on Monday he’s concerned about former President Donald Trump’s “incendiary behavior” leading to potential violence.

Dent reacted to House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R- LA) repeatedly dodging when confronted Sunday by Chris Wallace on whether he believes the 2020 election was stolen.

Dent, a CNN commentator, said it was “painful” to watch Scalise dodge the issue, but argued he probably has a “fear” of not contradicting Trump on the big lie because that’s what got Liz Cheney “ejected from the leadership.”

“They need to push back in larger numbers,” he said. “Silence and denial is not a response to what’s happening in this country, particularly the former president.”

Trump held another rally this past weekend where he directly attacked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell over the debt ceiling deal he made with Democrats.

Dent has little doubt McConnell is “livid” with Trump because he “undermined the Senate Republicans back in the Georgia runoffs,” which played a major part in costing them the Senate majority.

“The former president can’t feel any shame,” he continued. “I voted for debt ceilings with Republican and Democratic presidents, and to condemn Mitch McConnell for protecting the country from going into some kind of catastrophic economic situation is ridiculous.”

Dent even expressed concern about how Trump “stirs up people for no reason.”

He’s pitting Americans against each other. And I seriously worry about further civil strife and potential violence because of this type of reckless, incendiary behavior by Donald Trump.

You can watch above, via CNN.

