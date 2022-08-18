Ex-Trump Lawyer Says ‘It’s A Great Honor For Anyone To Represent President Trump’ – After Revealing He Just Turned Trump Down

Trump impeachment trial lawyer David Schoen pushed back on reports that former President Donald Trump can’t find decent lawyers to work for him — seconds after revealing he turned down an offer to join Trump’s current team.

Schoen, who represented Trump at his second impeachment trial, was anchor John Berman‘s guest on Thursday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day. Schoen made it very clear that spiritually, he is still Team Trump by employing a steady stream of familiar patter in defense of Trump over the investigation for crimes involving the Espionage Act that includes the FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home last week.

But early in the interview, Schoen revealed that he was offered a spot on the current Trump legal team “a couple of months ago” but turned it down.

“I was approached a couple of months ago about being a liaison with the Justice Department. It wasn’t for me. It doesn’t suit my skillset. I wasn’t particularly interested in that,” Schoen said.

Berman pressed for a more precise reason, but Schoen stuck to the skillset thing.

Berman then asked Sxhoen about the Washington Post report detailing the motley makeup of Trump’s current legal team and reported difficulty finding lawyers because of Trump’s erratic behavior and failure to pay.

Schoen told Berman he thinks “it’s a great honor for anyone” to represent Trump and gushed effusively about his former client:

JOHN BERMAN: The Washington Post published a story that suggested that Donald Trump is having a hard time finding enough or the right lawyers to represent him here. Is that something you see as happening in this case? DAVID SCHOEN: I hope not, and I wouldn’t think so… I was approached out of the blue on this thing. I considered it a great honor to represent Donald Trump. And I saw at the time media pieces saying he was having a hard time getting lawyers. I had some of the greatest lawyers in the country willing to help me prepare for the impeachment. But there are some people who at that time had been around President Trump giving advice and vetting lawyers and wanting to insinuate themselves into the situation who I think gave bad advice. And so in this case, they nixed some of these people because they hadn’t been vetted by them and so on, and sort of making themselves too self-important. So I think it’s a great honor for anyone to represent President Trump, any former president or president of the United States. The issues are fascinating in the case, and that’s my take on it. I think anyone would be honored, quite frankly. JOHN BERMAN: Is he an easy guy to work for? DAVID SCHOEN: He’s been incredibly gracious to me on every opportunity we’ve ever spoken. I read the reports in the media, and again, you know, I didn’t know any of these folks before I got involved. Every time I’ve spoken to him, he’s been incredibly gracious and complimentary, and I very much appreciate that.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com