Fauci Decries Death Threats, People ‘Harassing My Daughters’ Over Science: Wish ‘They Didn’t Have to Go Through That’

Dr. Anthony Fauci said his family has received death threats and public harassment over the course of his work on the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

As Fauci spoke to CNN’s Sanjay Gupta about how he has been holding up throughout the pandemic, he was also asked about how his family has fared throughout the health crisis. Fauci said his wife and daughters are “fine” where they are, but then he spoke of the “stress” his children have seen and “the really unseemly things that crises bring out in the world.”

“Getting death threats for me and my family and harassing my daughters to the point where I have to get security is just, I mean, it’s amazing,” Fauci said. “I wouldn’t have imagined in my wildest dreams that people who object to things that are pure public health principles are so set against it, and don’t like what you and I say — namely in word of science — that they actually threaten you. I mean, that, to me, is just strange.”

Fauci concluded by reiterating that his family is handling everything well, “I wish that they did not have to go through that.”

Gupta offered Fauci his sympathies while calling him “the face of science” in America.

Watch above, via CNN.

