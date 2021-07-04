Fauci Recommends People ‘Go the Extra Mile’ and Mask Up in Places With Low Vaccination Rates

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that people should consider going “the extra mile” and wearing masks in places with low vaccination rates.

Chuck Todd — who recently delivered a forceful condemnation of public figures spreading misinformation about vaccines — asked Fauci about the spread of the Delta variant and whether it could lead to another U.S. spike.

Fauci warned that this variant is “clearly more transmissible” and “more lethal.”

He went on to say there likely won’t be a nationwide spike, but instead probably “spikes in certain regions” where vaccination levels are lower.

Todd brought up Mississippi as an example and asked Fauci if he would be wearing a mask in a state with lower vaccination rates, given that he himself is fully vaccinated.

“I think there would be a good reason to do that,” Fauci responded.

“If you put yourself in an environment in which you have a high level of viral dynamics and a very low level of vaccine, you might want to go the extra step and say, when I’m in that area where there’s a considerable degree of viral circulation, I might want to go the extra mile, to be cautious enough to make sure that I get the extra added level of protection, even though the vaccines themselves are highly effective.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

