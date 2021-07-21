Fauci Tees Off on Rand Paul for ‘Inflammatory’ and ‘Slanderous’ Comments: ‘He Was Completely Out of Line’

During an appearance on Wednesday’s edition of The Beat, host Ari Melber asked Dr. Anthony Fauci about his fiery clash with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) the day before.

Paul began his questioning of Fauci during a Senate hearing by saying, “Dr. Fauci, as you are aware, it is a crime to lie to Congress.” It was all down hill from there, as the two argued over whether the U.S. National Institutes of Health had funded a grant for gain-of-function research at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), at which the pandemic may have originated. During the back-and-forth, Paul and Fauci accused each other of lying.

Melber told Fauci that his testimony was “a major contrast to most of your public speaking,” and asked, “What was so important or concerning to you about that?”

Fauci replied by calling Paul’s remarks during the hearing “inflammatory” and even “slanderous”:

You know, I don’t any take great pleasure, Ari, in clashing with the senator. I have a great deal of respect for the institution of the Senate of the United States. But he was completely out of line. He totally distorted reality. And he made some inflammatory and I believe slanderous remarks about lying under oath, which is completely nonsense. I mean, and some of the things he says are so distorted and out of tune with reality, I had to call him on that. I didn’t enjoy it, but I had to do that because he was completely out of line. Totally inappropriate.

Fauci has tangled with Paul before during testimony, but Tuesday’s display was on another level. Later that day, Paul said he was planning to write a letter to the Department of Justice asking for a criminal referral for allegedly lying to Congress while under oath.

Watch above via MSNBC.

