Jeff Bezos Launch Coverage Rockets CNN Morning Show to Network’s Top-Rated Hour Tuesday

The 9 am hour of CNN Newsroom was CNN’s most-watched show on Tuesday, boosted by coverage of Jeff Bezos’ space launch.

The Blue Origin liftoff happened during CNN Newsroom with Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto, and that 9 am hour was watched by 1.18 million viewers total and 243,000 in the demo — making it the most-watched CNN show Tuesday and the only one to crack a million viewers. (On Tuesday the week before, the 9 am hour only got 614,000 viewers.)

Fox News, however, dominated overall, with the first hour of America’s Newsroom getting 1.89 million total viewers and 272,000 in the demo.

Fox handily won on Tuesday, with 1.57 million viewers in total day and 254,000 in the demo. MSNBC came in second with 1.04 million, followed by CNN in third with 663,000. CNN narrowly beat out MSNBC in the demo, 149,000 to 144,000.

Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most-watched show overall, with 3.11 million total viewers and 510,000 in the demo. Hannity was in second (2.79 million, 404,000) and The Five came in third (2.63 million, 335,000). MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show took fourth place overall with 2.31 million total viewers and 354,000 in the demo.

In primetime, Fox News was number one in total viewers (2.64 million), with more than MSNBC (1.70 million) and CNN (740,000) combined.

Fox & Friends beat both Morning Joe and New Day, with 1.16 million viewers (197,000 in the demo) to MSNBC’s 939,000 (126,000) and CNN’s 454,000 (79,000).

