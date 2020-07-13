Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on a Stanford School of Medicine webinar Monday to talk about the U.S. coronavirus response, following the reports that he’s been sidelined and the White House pushing out a statement trying to discredit him.

One of the reports about Fauci being sidelined, from the Washington Post, included a statement from an anonymous White House official with a list of past comments Fauci made about the pandemic and saying people are concerned about how he’s been wrong.

In the Stanford interview, Fauci talked about the severity of the pandemic, the possible timeline for a vaccine, and working during the crisis, saying at one point, “This is a really serious problem. It is truly historic. We haven’t even begun to see the end of it yet. It’s still globally threatening.”

“We did not shut down entirely, and that’s the reason why we went up, we started to come down, and we plateaued at a level that was really quite high,” he said.

Fauci advised that while “you don’t necessarily need to shut down again,” he recommended places “pull back a bit” and be more careful about observing guidelines.

You can watch part of his remarks above, via CNN.

