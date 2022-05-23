‘F*ck the War!’ Russians Chant Against Ukraine Invasion at St. Petersburg Concert

Despite Russia’s continuous efforts to thwart political dissidents and protests against the invasion of Ukraine, concertgoers in St. Petersburg joined together and gave a vocal condemnation of the war.

Lyubov Sobol, a Russian opposition politician and ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, posted footage on social media showing hundreds of people chanting “f*ck the war!” Reports indicate that the protest happened on Friday at the A2 Green Concert venue during a show from the Russian rock band, Kis-Kis.

Питер. Концерт. Весь зал скандирует «Х** войне!» К слову о том, что все россияне поддерживают Путина. Это не так! pic.twitter.com/2VT2LNx4hX — Соболь Любовь (@SobolLubov) May 21, 2022

Insider reports that the anti-war chant comes a week after Russian rock star Yuri Shevchuk was filmed condemning the war at the same venue. He was previously charged for denouncing Vladimir Putin and the Ukraine invasion during a show in Ufa.

“People of Ukraine are being murdered. For what? Our boys are dying over there. For what?” Shevchuk said, according to subtitled translations. “Our boys are dying over there. For what? What are the goals, my friends? For some Napoleonic plans of another Caesar of ours, yes? The motherland, my friends, is not the president’s a** that has to be slobbered and kissed all the time.”

Throughout the invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin has exerted more control over Russian media and launched new crackdowns upon those who would protest the war or speak out against Putin and the Russian military. Numerous Russians were arrested around the country for protesting in the early days of the war.

Watch above, via The Telegraph.

