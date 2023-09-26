Fetterman Compares Menendez To Tony Soprano: ‘It’s Not a Close Call… He Needs To Go’

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) compared his colleague Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) to fictional mobster Tony Soprano on Tuesday as Menendez faces increasing pressure to resign following his indictment on federal corruption charges.

Asked by MSNBC host Joy Reid on The ReidOut about being the first Democratic senator to call for Menendez’s resignation, Fetterman said:

Honestly, I was actually surprised that I was the first one. I mean, it’s so black and white. I mean, it’s so clear. The last time there’s ever been a man with so much cash in their home in New Jersey was Tony Soprano. You know? I mean, it’s not a— it’s not a— it’s not a close call, and if you were looking for the most incriminating kinds of evidence, nobody could even come up with gold bars in a mattress. So, and again, he’s entitled to have his day in court, but he is not entitled to remain in the Senate and he needs to go.

After Reid asked Fetterman whether he heard from any other senators who have not yet called for Menendez’s resignation, he replied, “Obviously I don’t speak for anyone else in the Senate [other than] myself, but what I can say is that, you know, he has to go.”

Fetterman argued, “New Jersey is a safe, blue seat, and they have a governor ready to appoint somebody that’s ready to step in and make the kind of votes that he needs to do. And again, it’s never been about him. It’s about the Senate and the integrity and he needs to go.”

Since Fetterman became the first Democratic senator to call for Menendez’s resignation, others have since followed suit, including Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ).

Menendez, meanwhile, has rejected the charges.

“I firmly believe that when all the facts are presented, not only will I be exonerated, but I still will be New Jersey’s senior senator,” said Menendez during a press conference on Monday.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com