Congressman Louie Gohmert (R-TX) managed to throw a House Judiciary Committee hearing into complete pandemonium on Wednesday after causing a racket in the middle of a witness’ opening statement.

The committee was gathered to discuss oversight on Attorney General William Barr, particularly in light of the messy firing of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman. One of the witnesses was former Deputy Attorney General Donald Ayer, who began his testimony by condemning Barr’s conduct and painting him as a stooge for President Donald Trump.

As Ayer neared the end of his opener, Gohmert started audibly tapping on his desk because Ayer had gone over the time limit. “Regular order, the witness will continue,” Chairman Jerry Nadler said in response to the disruption, but Gohmert refused to stop.

Congressman Hank Johnson (D-GA) and others also asked Gohmert to stop, to which, the Texas representative responded “[Ayer] is way beyond his time, and if there are no rules about when people can talk, there’s no rules about when you can make noise.”

Nadler moved to let Ayer finish, but Gohmert continued to complain “Mr. Chairman, this is outrageous! Do you have no respect for the rules whatsoever? He’s two minutes beyond concluding, and you don’t let us have that kind of time, you gavel down immediately, you’re being grossly unfair!”

Gohmert kept tapping away through Ayer’s conclusion, causing the hearing’s further derailment. Part of this involved Johnson asking Nadler if he would call upon the sergeant at arms to deal with the situation.

It all went downhill from there.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

