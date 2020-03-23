President Donald Trump‘s Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross, in late January, believed that the coronavirus would aid the domestic economy and “accelerate the return of jobs to North America.”

In an interview on Jan. 30 with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, Ross touted that, due to Covid-19, jobs could come back to North America from China. At the time of the interview, the coronavirus was mostly prominent in China.

The clip, in light of skyrocketing unemployment due to the spread of the virus in the U.S., has been making the rounds on social media.

“I don’t want to talk about a victory lap over a very unfortunate and very malignant disease,” Ross said. “But the fact is it does give businesses yet another thing to consider when they go through their review of their supply chain on top of all the other things.”

Ross then claimed that the U.S. economy would feel an uptick with jobs coming back due to the coronavirus.

“I think it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America, some to U.S., probably some to Mexico, as well,” Ross concluded.

Observers shared the clip Monday, and weighed in with their thoughts:

Let’s not forget the genius running the Commerce Dept. He said this gem at the end of January. https://t.co/bZ92683WKA — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) March 23, 2020

Man who gets everything wrong … got this one wrong. https://t.co/InToHXLguB — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) March 23, 2020

Watch above, via Fox Business.

