Flood the Swamp: D.C. Gets Pelted By Furious Rainstorm and the Videos are Just Bonkers

By Ken MeyerJul 8th, 2019, 10:08 am

It’s an extremely rainy Monday in Washington D.C., and commuters are reporting that the water levels have gotten so intense that multiple stops on the Metro rail are getting flooded at an alarming rate.

The National Weather Service declared a flash flood alert earlier today for the capital and the surrounding areas of Arlington and Alexandria in Virginia.

Emergency situations have reportedly broken out on the Metro lines, plus the weather service has also announced that its already having a considerable impact on public transportation.

Multiple videos have been uploaded to Twitter showing floodwaters and major leaks in several stations.

Things are getting dicey outside the metro as well since a plethora of videos and pictures are showing flooding throughout the area:

Even the White House is seeing some flooding:

