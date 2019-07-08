It’s an extremely rainy Monday in Washington D.C., and commuters are reporting that the water levels have gotten so intense that multiple stops on the Metro rail are getting flooded at an alarming rate.

The National Weather Service declared a flash flood alert earlier today for the capital and the surrounding areas of Arlington and Alexandria in Virginia.

Flash Flood Emergency including Washington DC, Arlington VA, Alexandria VA until 11:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/JFh0KNSkvu — @NWSFlashFlood (@NWSFlashFlood) July 8, 2019

Emergency situations have reportedly broken out on the Metro lines, plus the weather service has also announced that its already having a considerable impact on public transportation.

Torrential rainfall crossing DC metro area during the AM commute. Numerous FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect. Flooding will likely impact normal commuting patterns. If water covers a roadway, FIND ANOTHER ROUTE! — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) July 8, 2019

Multiple videos have been uploaded to Twitter showing floodwaters and major leaks in several stations.

The leak appears to be spreading in the few minutes I was watching. pic.twitter.com/0haFk7P1Ov — Niina H. Farah (@niina_h_farah) July 8, 2019

I’m advising commuters not to use the street elevator at Pentagon Metro this morning. #wmata pic.twitter.com/z8bNwAPcPG — Nick Scalera (@nickscalera) July 8, 2019

We got a bit of an issue here… 😱 pic.twitter.com/58g9RJfm0c — Dr. Rocío Caballero-Gill (@CaballeroGill) July 8, 2019

Heavy rain flows into Virginia Square Metro Station. Flash flood warnings are still in effect for parts of the DC area. https://t.co/ML9BNMqxpb pic.twitter.com/ppiko4wdht — WUSA9 (@wusa9) July 8, 2019

Things are getting dicey outside the metro as well since a plethora of videos and pictures are showing flooding throughout the area:

Serious flooding situation on Canal Road near Fletchers Cove with numerous drivers stranded, so I’m swimming to safety #DCWX @WTOP pic.twitter.com/UNFOmZkltO — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) July 8, 2019

#Update: Just in – i am getting reports the rooftop leak of the #Metro in Virginia square in Washington #DC, is linked to a flood above of heavy rain fall what is leaking into the subway. #US Video Credit: @b_radzinsky pic.twitter.com/6aWoqHOL0i — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) July 8, 2019

My wife just sent me this photo from underneath the Rhode Island Ave tunnel near the Metro station. She and other drivers are stuck there in the flash flood. This water only just stopped rising, she says. MPD/DC Fire trying to clear traffic out. cc @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/P9guQA8Bql — Dave Jamieson (@jamieson) July 8, 2019

We used to have a creek and a yard. Now just a creek I guess. pic.twitter.com/xgXbUrXmTW — Hope Hodge Seck (@HopeSeck) July 8, 2019

WATCH OUT: Large sinkhole in the roadway… on Belfast Road in Potomac, MD. My friend’s mother drive right up to it.. and stopped several other cars from driving over it. Called police. @WUSA9 pic.twitter.com/CIKrqrPraB — Annie Yu (@AnnieYuTV) July 8, 2019

Incredible video just in from Alexandria where a torrent of water is rushing into an Old Town parking garage. Unfortunately my wife’s car is on level 2. 😟 Be safe out there folks – don’t put yourself or 1st responders in harms way. pic.twitter.com/wthG5lvJbm — Brian van de Graaff (@ABC7Brian) July 8, 2019

Even the White House is seeing some flooding:

It’s official: The White House basement is flooding. pic.twitter.com/f1DR6awE89 — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) July 8, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com