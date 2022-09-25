Fmr. Trump DOJ Spox Trashes His Declassified Mar-a-Lago Documents Claim: Special Master Challenging Him to ‘Put Up or Shut Up’

Former Trump Department of Justice Spokeswoman Sarah Isgur believes Donald Trump has put his own lawyers in a bind by forcing them to defend his declassification claims in court.

Isgur teamed up with ABC News Chief Legal Analyst and Mediaite Founder Dan Abrams on Sunday — as they joined George Stephanopoulos to break down the former president’s current legal battles. Abrams now believes Trump will be indicted over the Mar-a-Lago documents case — after previously thinking it was more likely that Trump would not be charged. He went on to list all of the setbacks the former president has faced since refusing a subpoena demanding he return top-secret papers to the government.

“When you have the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals with two Trump appointees coming forward and not just rejecting Donald Trump’s argument, but completely rebuking it, almost mocking the argument and mocking the lower court, it’s not just not helpful,” Abrams said. “I think it sets a tone that’s potentially dangerous for him in terms of what the Department of Justice may do next.”

Following up on the analysis from Abrams, Isgur focused on how the case’s special master, U.S. District Judge Raymond J. Dearie, is demanding proof that the documents were declassified, even though Trump claims he could declassify them with merely a thought. Trump’s lawyers have also been tasked with proving his other claim that the FBI planted incriminating documents at his residence, which puts them in a difficult situation since they cannot make false statements before the court.

Fascinating that Donald Trump’s team picked a judge who had served on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance court, had dealt so much with classified material, now really taking this case. Picking it up from where Judge Cannon had left off and telling the Trump lawyers they need to say in court — in a court filing that could be sanctionable — whether the president ever declassified anything, whether they actually believe and have evidence that anything was planted at Mar-a-Lago. All the things that Trump has said publicly, this judge is saying put up or shut up.

Abrams expanded on that by saying Trump’s lawyers will have to produce evidence if they try to defend their client’s claims in their legal filings. This, Abrams pointed out, is markedly different from Trump’s usual attempts to influence public opinion.

“That’s why Judge Dearie is saying ‘well please itemize for us what evidence you think might have been planted,'” Abrams explained. “They’re not going to do that. It’s the same thing with declassification. You’re telling us it’s declassified. Which documents? Identify it specifically, then provide evidence as to when and how that happened. None of that has occurred.”

