Former Vice President Joe Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain mocked President Donald Trump’s foreign policy as both inept and corrupt, calling it a “cross between The Three Stooges and The Godfather.”

Speaking with MSNBC host Nicole Wallace on Deadline: White House, Klain erupted on Trump on a day that the first public testimonies of the impeachment inquiry were released, which reportedly showed State Department officials consulting with Fox News host Sean Hannity about a smear of the former US Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

“Read the [former top State Dept. aide Michael] McKinley relationship and you read the Yovanovitch transcript,” Klain noted. “It looks like American foreign policy has become a cross between The Three Stooges and The Godfather. I mean, it’s an amazing mix of venal, violent corruption and complete and utter incompetence. That’s a toxic combination when you put it together.”

Klain went on to note that, according to the House impeachment testimony of the former Trump administration officials, Secretary [Mike] Pompeo or one of this top aides called Hannity to ask him what US foreign policy messaging was on Ukraine. Hannity has denied ever speaking directly with Pompeo about this.

“Ambassadors are largely anonymous, they’re unknown,” Wallace pointed out. “But a parade of them, and we today have 500 pages of their testimony. They were scared. They were smeared. They were removed from foreign countries. Again, not because they were under risk from the foreign countries in which they served, but they were threatened by American political leaders, Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo, and Rudy Giuliani. It’s staggering.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

