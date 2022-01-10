Former Biden Strategist Symone Sanders is Joining MSNBC, Will Host New Weekend Show

Symone Sanders is about to return to television — as the Democratic strategist and former senior advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris is getting a new TV show on MSNBC.

The network announced Sanders will host a new weekend program on MSNBC. The time slot and the show name are still in development, but Sanders, according to The New York Times, will work as a fill-in anchor and will host The Choice on Peacock until her program is ready to launch in the spring.

“[I plan] to bring my whole self to this show,” Sanders told the Times in an interview. “Yes, I do politics, but I’m also a consumer of pop culture. I watch the news, I check Twitter, but I’m also into Real Housewives. I’m interested in reaching what I call the nonpolitical group chats, the discussions that are penetrating outside of Washington.”

MSNBC President Rashida Jones also spoke to the Times, saying that “Symone’s been on our radar for awhile.” Jones’ comments come as MSNBC is looking at a possible lineup shuffle because of Brian Williams’ departure from the network.

“As soon as we had the opportunity, after she left the White House, we shared the thought that this was the best place for her,” Jones said. She added that she was interested in Sanders’ “perspective as a woman, as a politico, as a Black woman who’s navigated all these areas from a cultural standpoint — her being herself.”

Sanders left her position as Harris’ chief spokesperson just over a month ago, but she has been a recurring media figure for years as press secretary for the Bernie Sanders 2016 campaign, a political analyst for CNN, and a senior adviser to the Joe Biden 2020 campaign. Sanders’ departure comes amid multiple recent new stories about the vice president’s struggling performance and reports of turmoil within her office.

Sanders pushed back on the “gossip” reporting when asked about this, but she also spoke about the position she intends to take on her new show.

“I’m going to tell the truth, and sometimes the truth is critical,” said Sanders. “This administration has its critics, just like everyone does — I have my critics — and we’re going to have those conversations.”

