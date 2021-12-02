Symone Sanders is leaving her post as senior adviser and chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris after just under a year in that job, a source familiar with the situation has confirmed to Mediaite.

The news was first reported by Politico’s Eugene Daniels, Christopher Cadelago, and Daniel Lippman on Wednesday night, and has been confirmed by multiple outlets.

Ms. Sanders will depart at the end of the year, to an unknown career destination. She spoke about the exit in a letter to staff that CNN obtained:

“I’m so grateful to the VP for her vote of confidence from the very beginning and the opportunity to see what can be unburdened by what has been,” the letter stated. “I’m grateful for Tina and her leadership and her confidence as well. Every day, I arrived to the White House complex knowing our work made a tangible difference for Americans. I am immensely grateful and will miss working for her and with all of you.”

The “Tina” in Sanders’ letter is Chief of Staff to the Vice President Tina Flournoy.

Prior to joining the VP’s office, Sanders worked on the Biden/Harris presidential campaign. Prior to that, she was a political analyst for CNN, a post that followed her stint as national press secretary for Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign.

