Former CIA Officer on U.S. Military Aid to Ukraine: ‘We Have Declared War’ on Russia

Former CIA officer Bryan Dean Wright told Tucker Carlson Friday that America has already declared war on Russia.

With Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine now in its fourth week, the country’s defenders have thus far slowed the advances of Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Civilians face the full wrath of one of the world’s largest militaries, but Ukraine’s fighters are mounting a vigorous defense. None of that would likely be possible without help from the West, as Ukraine is not a particularly wealthy nation.

American-made missiles, weapons ammunition and other crucial pieces of equipment have helped the country halt Russia’s advance.

On Tucker Carlson Tonight, Wright told Carlson that America’s arming of Ukraine equates to a declaration of war.

Carlson asked his guest how close the U.S. is to “open war” with Russia, and what such a conflict might look like.

“The possibility of a hot war are real and getting more real every day,” Wright said. “What I’m asking America to do tonight is put aside their hatred for Putin or Zelensky, for that matter, or Ukraine or Russia.”

Wright added that U.S. aid to Ukraine means this country is already at war:

Understand that we have in effect declared war against Russia. We have done three things. One, we have crippled their economy. Two, we are shoving in all of these weapons. And, third, this hasn’t gotten a lot of press. We are giving tactical intelligence to the Ukrainian government to put an X on the forehead of a Russian soldier and Russian equipment. Let me say its little differently. Our spies and satellites are helping the Ukrainians kill Russians. So, we have declared war.

Wright warned that the Pentagon would decide what war with Russia will look like, before he concluded they lost a war to “goat herders” in Afghanistan.

“But it involves young people dying and we should also be talking about that, because our people in Washington aren’t going to be the ones sacrificing,” he concluded.

