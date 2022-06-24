Some people will have “more access” to abortion in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned, former Supreme Court law clerk and Judicial Crisis Network President Carrie Severino told Fox News.

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Severino argued certain states will react by rolling back restrictions on abortion.

“If you are in California and New York, you will probably, if anything, have more access to abortion now than before this decision. The states are pushing their laws in the other direction,” Severino, who was previously a law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, said Friday on The Faulkner Focus.

States are already reacting to the Supreme Court’s ruling. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced shortly after the Dobbs decision was revealed that abortion is now illegal in the red state. Missouri has similarly banned abortions in the wake of the SCOTUS decision.

Despite these bans and her own prediction for liberal states like New York and California, Severino argued “most states” will hash out abortion laws “somewhere in the middle.”

I think what this is going to give people the opportunity to do is say, all right, it is not just about the huge one side pro or con about abortion. Most Americans feel somewhere in the middle about it. Most states will end up somewhere in the middle about that. People can hash out at the legislative level what are the compromises to make and in the process a lot of the states are ramping up their care and provision for women who are in those crisis pregnancy centers and they’re opening their doors and ramping up their abilities to make sure they are there to help women who are carrying their pregnancies to term and make sure they have the ability and support to do so.

Watch above via Fox News.

