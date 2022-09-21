Former Federal Prosecutor Tells CNN Case Against Trump is Open and Shut: ‘Obviously There’s Tax Fraud’

Former federal prosecutor Shanlon Wu told CNN on Wednesday that “obviously there’s tax fraud” by former President Donald Trump, his three oldest children, and the Trump Organization.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced earlier a civil suit against Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and the Trump organization over alleged fraud between 2011 and 2021.

Appearing on Inside Politics With John King, Wu said that James’ case is open and shut.

[T]he evidence that she has amassed for this suit, which was very hard-fought to get it after a lot of litigation, would provide the basis for those criminal actions, tax fraud. Obviously, there’s tax fraud going on given the massive inflation of these values. And same thing for the Southern District [of New York]. So she’s giving them a very valuable head start on all this evidence they have taken so long to gather. And that’s what really strikes me about this complaint is how well documented it is. I mean, there are facts you can’t spin your way out of. I mean, claiming that the penthouse, for example, is three times the square footage that it is, there’s no way that you can spin your way out of that.

Shortly after the AG announced the suit, Trump took to Truth Social to attack her as a racist, while sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump tweeted their rage.

Watch the clip above. via CNN.

