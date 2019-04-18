George Conway Goes on a Post-Mueller Rampage: ‘There Would Have Been No Special Counsel’ if Trump Kept His Mouth Shut

While Kellyanne Conway has spent most of her day claiming victory over Robert Mueller on President Donald Trump‘s behalf, her husband has been on Twitter offering … a different perspective.

Noted Trump critic George Conway has been active on Twitter throughout the day as political observers continue to digest Mueller’s findings. Judging by some of his most recent retweets, Mr. Conway has noticed sections like Mueller’s descriptions of Trump’s efforts to get him fired, Sarah Sanders admitting her lies to the press, and Trump’s repeated bouts of frustration with the special counsel.

Here are just a few of the most interesting statements Kellyanne Conway’s husband has made today:

Without acknowledging anywhere else in your brief the substance of what you cropped out? — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 18, 2019

Because that’s what they know they do for him. Lie. https://t.co/dI2dJLtidn — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 18, 2019

left out the fact that the Special Counsel’s decided not to make a “traditional prosecutorial judgment” on obstruction precisely because the longstanding DOJ view that a sitting president cannot be indicted. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 18, 2019

Simple, excellent advice. Imagine if the Self-Defeating Narcissist-in-Chief had been capable of following this advice. There would have been no Volume II to this report. In fact, there would have been no Special Counsel. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 18, 2019

