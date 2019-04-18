comScore

BREAKING: READ THE MUELLER REPORT

George Conway Goes on a Post-Mueller Rampage: ‘There Would Have Been No Special Counsel’ if Trump Kept His Mouth Shut

By Ken MeyerApr 18th, 2019, 2:53 pm

While Kellyanne Conway has spent most of her day claiming victory over Robert Mueller on President Donald Trump‘s behalf, her husband has been on Twitter offering … a different perspective.

Noted Trump critic George Conway has been active on Twitter throughout the day as political observers continue to digest Mueller’s findings. Judging by some of his most recent retweets, Mr. Conway has noticed sections like Mueller’s descriptions of Trump’s efforts to get him fired, Sarah Sanders admitting her lies to the press, and Trump’s repeated bouts of frustration with the special counsel.

Here are just a few of the most interesting statements Kellyanne Conway’s husband has made today:

— —

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Follow Ken Meyer: