A former top aide of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), a swing vote in the evenly-divided Democratic-controlled Senate, laid into House Democrats on Friday over their apparent inability to pass the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill and the larger social spending reconciliation bill.

House Democrats are trying to pass the infrastructure bill and send it to President Joe Biden’s desk, while trying to also pass the Build Back Better Act and send it to the Senate. However, moderate Democrats in the lower congressional chamber are seeking for the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office to score the reconciliation bill, a task that House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) said on Friday “could not be done today,” according to Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News.

Appearing on CNN Newsroom, Jonathan Kott, who worked for Manchin between 2013 and 2020, according to his LinkedIn page, was asked by co-host Aliysn Camerota “isn’t this the 11th hour?”

“This is only the 11th hour because they made it the 11th hour,” said Kott. “There’s no reason for it to be the 11th hour.”

“But, also, President Biden got the impression that it was going to happen. I mean, he has been speaking with the moderates and with the progressives,” said Camerota. “So, there was a feeling that today it was going to be able to happen. People were counting, were whipping the vote, and so it feels like something changed at the 11th hour.”

Kott replied:

These moderates asked for asked for a CBO score a few days ago. This is not a new thing. Also, again, there is one bill that is passed, that is done, that 100 percent of the Democratic caucus in the House and Senate agree on. It is an infrastructure bill that would do tremendous benefit to the economy and the country. I don’t know why they wo’’t just pass that and then continue to work on another bill that almost all Democrats currently support, but is enormous, and, I mean, they’ve said, it’s transformative. Shouldn’t we take our time and get it right instead of getting it fast? Also, these deadlines we just keep putting on ourselves only hurt ourselves, they only hurt Democrats and no voter cares at all about what process and do we have a motion to commit, and what the rule is. Voters want their elected officials to get s*** done. And we are not doing that now.

Watch above, via CNN.

