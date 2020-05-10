Conservative pundit and former NBCer Emily Miller said she was sexually harassed when she used to work at the network.

Miller joined Fox News’ Howard Kurtz on Sunday to discuss Andy Lack’s step-down as NBC News and MSNBC chairman. She began by saying Lack’s suppression of Ronan Farrow’s Harvey Weinstein reporting will be a permanent stain on his legacy, and she also invoked the news that the New York Attorney General’s Office is now investigating NBC over harassment claims connected to Lack.

“When you worked at NBC News in the 1990s… did you have any experience with sexual harassment?” Kurtz asked Miller

“I did,” she answered. “I did suffer from sexual harassment and from older men and men in power. They made it very clear some of the exchanges that would have to happen in order for me to be promoted there. And I was so young, so naive I didn’t even really understand what was going on. I knew that I had to leave.”

When asked if any of these interactions were “physical,” Miller said “one was” and that everyone who harassed her still works for NBC. She also claimed to have evidence of the harassment she received at NBC and is willing to cooperate if law enforcement asks her to speak with them.

“He’s got his own issues and he’s been covering up for a lot of things going on in there,” Miller said of Lack. “NBC, which is supposedly a news organization, instead of actually investigating itself, having an outside law firm investigate it – which is how every other network that’s been caught up in this whole #MeToo system – is that they’ve had outside investigators look at what these accusations are. NBC has refused.”

After her segment, Miller engaged with her Twitter followers and emphasized her call for an investigation of NBC.

That’s exactly what I said. NBC Comcast must have an OUTSIDE investigation so the truth can finally come out and the bad guys are all fired. It’s outrageous it’s gone on this long. @HowardKurtz https://t.co/o7Dpz5BKaL — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) May 10, 2020

Since Comcast NBC refused to allow an outside investigation, the NY state attorney unit that got Weinstein has to do it. NBC just fires the bad guys who the state says are under investigation instead of cooperating. Just wrong ! https://t.co/PMYEPqdg13 — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) May 10, 2020

I didn’t have any other option because of my values. I was young and powerless and sure wasn’t going to sleep with a married man my father’s age for a promotion at NBC. I walked out the door and never went back. Got a job at ABC news. https://t.co/NtKC99EDYh — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) May 10, 2020

I've never kept secret with friend & family that older, powerful men at NBC News tried to sleep with me for promotions – and that's why I left. I'm going public now to call on Comcast/NBC for external investigation. My interview on Fox with @HowardKurtz https://t.co/I5CDMeKaBZ — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) May 10, 2020

Watch above, via Fox News.

