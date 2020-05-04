NBC News and MSNBC Chairman Andrew Lack is stepping down from his position and will be replaced by Cesar Conde.

NBCUniversal announced in a press release on Monday that Lack is stepping down and would “transition out of the company” at the end of May as part of an organizational restructure.

Inbox: Andy Lack is stepping down from NBC News. Story TK. pic.twitter.com/XURCfDhMpr — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) May 4, 2020

As reported by CNN, “Conde, who heads up the Spanish-language network Telemundo and NBC’s businesses outside North America, will take over as chair of the news assets.”

“In addition to the network news division and MSNBC, the business news channel CNBC will be folded into Conde’s portfolio, known as the NBCUniversal News Group,” CNN reported. “NBC also announced a promotion for Mark Lazarus, the chairman of NBCUniversal television and streaming. Both Lazarus and Conde report to Jeff Shell, who became CEO of NBCUniversal earlier this year.”

During his tenure at NBC News, Lack faced criticism for the network’s handling of allegations against Matt Lauer and Ronan Farrow’s reporting on sexual assault allegations against convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein.

Farrow alleged that Lack, among other executives, attempted to kill his reporting on Weinstein and that Lack himself “preyed on female underlings and pursued sexual relationships with them” — allegations Lack denies.

