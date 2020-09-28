NBC News legal analyst Neal Katyal — who served as Acting Solicitor General of the United States under former President Barack Obama — described President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as a “brilliant” and “lovely person.”

Discussing Barrett on NBC News, Monday, Katyal said, “Well, there’s a lot of experience. At the same time, I think, you know, it’s not even been ten days since we lost one of the biggest giants to have ever been in the law, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and there are a lot of major issues hanging over at the Supreme Court, from the Affordable Care Act and coverage of pre-existing conditions to the future of Roe versus Wade.

“I mean, very much, I think everyone should agree with President Trump that she deserves a respectful and dignified hearing, and I think you’ll hear many Democrats acknowledge she’s a brilliant person, she’s a lovely person,” he added. “And the question is if she were nominated in 2021, I think that there would be a lot of support for a vote and confirmation hearings and orderly process. But what you’ll hear Democrats say is because of this rush to confirm, something that’s really never happened in our history, they’re much more skeptical.”

Katyal noted: “There are nine justices on the Supreme Court, five of them appointed by Republican presidents, and now three by Democratic presidents. Justice Ginsburg was also appointed by a Democratic president, and there are some nominations, like Neil Gorsuch for Antonin Scalia … President Trump’s first appointment, which don’t change the matrix of the Supreme Court at all. You’re replacing one conservative jurist for another.

“This is the opposite of that,” he declared. “This is one in which you have a liberal lion, Justice Ginsburg, being potentially replaced by someone who the president and all of his supporters are acknowledging is extremely conservative, Amy Barrett, and I think that’s why you’ll see such a fever pitch over this nomination, because it’s so transformative in a way some others have not been.”

Watch above via NBC News.

