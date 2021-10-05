Former Pence Adviser Calls His 1/6 Comments ‘Appalling’: Part of His ‘Cowardice and Greed for Power’

Olivia Troye served as an adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence until resigning in August 2020. She has since become a major critic of the Trump administration and the Trump-era Republican party.

Pence, meanwhile, made some eyebrow-raising comments about January 6th on Fox News Tuesday night. He told Sean Hannity that he “parted amicably” with Donald Trump and that the media focus on January 6 is a “distraction” that is intended to “demean the character and intentions” of Trump supporters.

The former VP was, of course, directly threatened on January 6. Some protesters were heard chanting, “Hang Mike Pence!” Trump himself attacked Pence as he was being evacuated.

The January 6 select committee is looking into the events leading up to that day, and has already subpoenaed a number of Trump allies.

Troye said on CNN Tuesday that Pence’s comments were “appalling.”

Anchor Victor Blackwell remarked that “this image of the former vice president as this defender of democracy on January 6th continues to disintegrate.”

Troye told him Pence’s comments are “in keeping with what I would say Mike Pence’s cowardice and greed for power.”

“He knows that this is a Republican party’s core tenet and agenda, is to downplay and whitewash what happened on January 6th, which was a horribly dark day in our democracy,” she continued. “The factor of the matter is Americans are not going to forget, and you can’t forget the images that we’ve seen.”

She argued this is clearly about Pence’s 2024 ambitions and that to stand a chance, “he’s got to go along with this because that is what the Republican party is pushing right now.”

Troye also tweeted Tuesday that his “weakness, cowardice, and greed” is enabling “he lies and disinformation that continue posing a threat to American lives and our democracy.”

Mike Pence is correct in saying weakness arouses evil. It is his own weakness, cowardice, and greed for power, along with many others in the GOP, that enables the lies and disinformation that continue posing a threat to American lives and our democracy. — Olivia of Troye (@OliviaTroye) October 5, 2021

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com