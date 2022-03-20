Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko led an interview with Fox News by offering his gratitude for the coverage they have provided throughout Russia’s invasion of the country.

Poroshenko spoke to Arthel Neville on Sunday to talk about his time on the front line, and his call for President Joe Biden to visit Ukraine in his upcoming trip to Europe. Neville asked whether it was a good idea for Biden to visit Ukraine while the country is an “active war zone,” but before he answered the question, Poroshenko said, “I want to thank Fox News for the objective information from Ukraine while I’m here. This is extremely important.”

The former president then returned to the question by saying it would be of “extreme symbolic importance” for Biden and other world leaders to stand with Ukrainians resisting the Russian military.

The former Ukrainian president’s Fox praise comes after he previously bid his compliments to other news outlets covering Ukraine and functioning as a “contradiction” against Russian misinformation. While Russian state media is using clips of Fox’s Tucker Carlson in their propaganda news broadcasts, the network has provided an abundance of invaluable footage and analysis of the Ukraine conflict. Their reporters have even been killed and injured amid their dedicated news-gathering.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com