Fox News anchor Bret Baier criticized the media’s “disingenuous” portrayal of 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris on Fox News, Wednesday noting that she didn’t even make it to Christmas when she was running for the presidential nomination herself.

Asked what the “foremost responsibility” of journalists covering the Biden-Harris campaign is, Baier said, “To be fair, and to be fair to both sides,” before adding, “I think there is some forgetfulness, maybe purposefully, to Kamala Harris’ campaign. These same folks covered that.”

“Remember that Senator Harris got out of the presidential campaign December 3rd 2019. She didn’t make it to Christmas. That’s two months before the Iowa caucuses,” Baier declared. “She got out because she was considered not a good campaigner and she didn’t raise any money. Now, to hear some in the media say that she’s an amazing retail campaigner and she had this magnetism that drew people to her, I just think disregards how the campaign ended.”

“She can be a very effective prosecutor, as I mentioned, in committee hearings. She can take the fight to Donald Trump, which is what I think the Biden campaign wants her to do,” he conceded. “But to kind of re-picture her presidential campaign is a little disingenuous.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]