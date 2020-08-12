Kanye West, who is currently pursuing a bid for the 2020 presidential election, reportedly met with President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner last week.

West met with Kushner in Colorado, where both had been traveling with their families, reported the New York Times. The meeting occurred around the same time as West’s interview with Forbes, during which the criticized Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and “expressed comfort with the idea of doing damage to the former vice president’s White House chances.”

Maggie Haberman of the New York Times describes the interview as West having “indicated” his presidential bid is “aimed to harm Biden.

NEW- Kanye West met with Jared Kushner last weekend in CO, as West continues with an effort he has indicated is aimed to harm Biden. https://t.co/DsVj58HrnS — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 12, 2020

In the interview, he is asked about being a spoiler and says he won’t argue with that characterization.

…the billionaire rap superstar indicated, in an interview by text today, that he was in fact running to siphon votes from the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden. Asked about that directly, West said that rather than running for president, he was “walking,” quickly adding that he was “walking . . . to win.”

After the reporter pointed out to him that he isn’t on enough ballots to actually have a chance to win and he is therefore only running as a spoiler, West told Forbes ““I’m not going to argue with you. Jesus is King.”

On Tuesday night, West confirmed in a tweet that he did in fact meet with Kushner, and suggested that the New York Times should interview him about that meeting directly.

“I’m willing to do a love interview with the New York Time [sic] about my meeting with Jared where we discussed Dr. Claude Anderson’s book Powernomics,” wrote West.

I’m willing to do a live interview with the New York Time about my meeting with Jared where we discussed Dr Claude Anderson’s book Powernomics — ye (@kanyewest) August 12, 2020

In the same week, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes railed against “Republican hacks” who have been campaigning to get West on the ballots for the 2020 election. Hayes guessed they were, “obviously pinning their hopes on [West] to siphon off enough votes to squeeze Donald Trump through.”

