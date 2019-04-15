Fox Anchor Hangs Up On Bill Donohue for Speculating About Cause of Notre Dame Fire

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto had to hang up on Catholic League president Bill Donohue during live coverage of the Notre Dame fire when the conservative activist refused to stop speculating about the cause of the blaze.

Donahue was a guest on Monday’s edition of Your World with Neil Cavuto, and managed to last just over seventy seconds before Cavuto was forced to dump him.

Cavuto began by musing that the cathedral will never be the same, as it was, and Donohue replied “Well, Neil, if it is an accident, it’s a monumental tragedy. but forgive me for being suspicious.”

“Just last month, a 17th century church was set on fire in Paris,” Donohue continued. “We have seen Tabernacles knocked down, crosses have been torn down, statues have been smashed.”

“Bill, we don’t know that, we don’t know,” Cavuto interrupted. “So if we can avoid what your suspicions might be, I do want to look at what happens now.”

“This was a very pricey rebuilding and renovation effort going on that involved a good deal of Catholic fundraising campaigns, I know in this country and abroad, this renovation was paid for upfront,” Cavuto continued, and asked Donohue “How much more the Catholic Church commits to this, or do you think now they first want to get to the bottom of it?”

“Well, first they have to get to the bottom of it, and they will rebuild it, there’s no question about that,” Donohue said, but quickly reverted, telling Cavuto “I’m sorry, when I find out that the Eucharist is being destroyed and excrement is being smeared on crosses, this is what’s going on now.”

“Wait a minute Bill, I love you dearly, but we cannot make conjectures about this so thank you, Bill, I’m sorry, thank you very very much,” Cavuto interrupted, dumping the call.

“I do want to let people know, and again we’re not trying to be rude to our guests here, there is so much we do not know about what happened here,” Cavuto saud, adding that while incidents like those Donohue described have occurred, “it is another leap to start taking views like that.”

Earlier in the afternoon, Fox anchor Shepard Smith similarly had to stop a guest from speculating on the cause of the fire, and Donald Trump also appeared to allude to the possibility that the fire could have been a deliberate act when he said “I hope” the cause of the fire was the renovation.

